Edinburgh City appoint ex-Hibs coach James McDonaugh as boss

Edinburgh City have appointed former Hibs coach James McDonaugh as their replacement for Gary Jardine, who resigned as first-team manager at the end of last month.

McDonaugh, a former youth team coach at Easter Road, joined Falkirk in August 2014 as assistant coach but left in September when the Bairns parted company with manager Peter Houston.

McDonaugh, who has signed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season, will lead City against Stenhousemuir in the William Hill Scottish Cup second round at Ainslie Park on Friday night.

Craig Beattie takes on the role of assistant manager, with the new management team completed by the appointment of former Hibs Academy coach Colin Jack as first-team coach.