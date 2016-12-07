Edinburgh City boss glad cup tie is back on original date

Edinburgh City boss Gary Jardine was pleased of an extra two rest days ahead of tonight’s William Hill Scottish Cup third round replay against East Fife.

The clubs had been ordered by the SFA to play tonight’s game at Meadowbank on Monday despite meaning City would have had just one day off following a 1-0 league win at Arbroath, while tonight’s opponents were inactive.

The clubs had originally planned to play this game tonight before the SFA intervention, however, a frozen pitch meant Monday’s game was called of with Livingston awaiting the winners in round four. “We trained on Monday night and there were still a few boys feeling the effects of the difficult game on Saturday,” explained Jardine. “It was a hard-earned win so we’d planned to freshen it up but now we’ll maybe look at it from a different perspective.”

The postponement means Queen of the South-bound Gary Naismith won’t be in the away dugout, although he’ll watch from the stands.