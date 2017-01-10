Edinburgh City boss hoping to bolster attack during window

Gary Jardine is hoping he can add more firepower to his Edinburgh City squad during the January transfer window.

The Meadowbank club are sixth in the Ladbrokes League Two table, but remain the division’s lowest scorers following Saturday’s 2-0 home reverse at the hands of second-placed Arbroath. City’s recent rise up the table owes a lot to having the joint-second best defensive record in the league with just 24 goals conceded.

However, with only 19 scored in as many matches, Jardine will try and bolster his attacking options this month. “It’s obvious that defensively we’ve done really well,” he said. “We could do with adding more goals to the team, though, so we’ll see how January progresses.”

Jardine has already recruited former Middlesbrough and Aberdeen midfielder Josh Walker but is anxious not to rush him in to action after a long period out with injury. “We’ll take our time with Josh and I’ll make sure he’s right,” he explained. “He’s been out of football for a long time, but he’ll certainly add something on the park.”

Walker’s decision to join City, his manager believes, highlights what an attractive proposition the club is for part-time players.

“Edinburgh’s a big city and it’s getting bigger,” Jardine said. “There’s a lot of people moving here and, if you’re going to play part-time football, why would you want to play anywhere else than Edinburgh City?

“Josh lives here, it’s handy for training – with a couple of kids, he’s a family man now and he’s buying in to our plans. He sees what we want to do and has a lot of hunger and desire to help the club improve and move up the leagues. First and foremost, though, we need to stay in this division.”