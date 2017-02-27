Edinburgh City confirm signing of former Hibs striker Derek Riordan

Edinburgh City have confirmed the signing of Derek Riordan on a deal until the end of the season after international clearance was received.

The former Hibs striker has been brought in with a view to helping City find the net on a more regular basis. The Citizens face Cowdenbeath tonight in a bid to move seven points clear of their opponents at the bottom of the Ladbrokes League Two table.

Riordan, who hasn’t played competitively since leaving York City last season, is glad to be back playing close to home. ”Having not played since May, I’m delighted to be back involved, more so playing in my home city,” said the former Scotland internationalist. “Hopefully Edinburgh City and I can be good for each other, and while short term, hopefully I can play my part in helping the club achieve its goals between now and the end of the season.”

Having trained with the club earlier in the season, City manager Gary Jardine was happy to be able to add Riordan to his squad.

“Derek comes with real experience in the game and has scored goals at the highest level,” Jardine said. “Him coming in at this point in the season will give the club a real lift as we enter the final quarter of the season.”