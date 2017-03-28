Edinburgh City fringe men to get run-out against Spartans

Gary Jardine plans to utilise his Edinburgh City squad for tonight’s East of Scotland Cup semi-final against Spartans at Ainslie Park.

The Capital rivals will face each other for the right to face Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, who defeated a young Berwick Rangers side in the other semi-final earlier this month.

With ensuring a place in next season’s SPFL League Two understandably a priority for the Meadowbank club, Jardine will use the opportunity to give game time to those who require it.

“There are a few boys needing games and we’ll give them time,” said Jardine on the back of a convincing 3-0 win over Elgin City. “There are a few tired legs so it certainly won’t be the same line-up as Saturday.”

Despite his intention to rotate, Jardine certainly isn’t dismissing the chance to reach a cup final. “It would be nice,” he said. “It’s certainly not a competition we look down our nose at – we’ve come from there [East of Scotland FA]. The game’s come at the right time, the guys need a bit of time so we’ll give it our best shot.”

Spartans’ David Greenhill, meanwhile, says the Lowland League club are desperate to get one over their city rivals having missed out on the chance of promotion to SPFL League Two last season.

“It’s a massive game for us,” the midfielder said. “It’s another trophy we want to win, it’s a derby and we want to beat City after what happened last year.” We know it will be a very tough game but if we play to our potential we will give them a good game. I’m sure whoever plays will give it their best.”