Edinburgh City hoping to give Colts the runaround at SuperSeal

Edinburgh City boss Gary Jardine believes his side are better prepared for the Irn-Bru Cup this time around ahead of tonight’s tie against Hamilton Colts at the SuperSeal Stadium.

Fresh from promotion to the SPFL last year, City went down 2-1 to Steven Craigan’s Motherwell Under-20s at Fir Park at the same stage.

With more experience in the ranks now, Jardine believes City are well equipped for a game against what he expects to be a decent young side.

“I think we’re stronger as a group,” he said. “However, we’ve got our injuries and with so many new players coming in to the side it’s taken a while to knit. Unfortunately we’ve not been able to play a settled formation or a settled team yet, so it’ll be difficult but it’s a game we have to look forward to it.

“It’s the kind of game we looked towards when we had the opportunity to get up in to the Scottish league, playing in the Challenge Cup and League Cup. We’ll try and enjoy it, but as we’ve found already, you don’t enjoy them as much when you don’t win.”

Jardine will be without his loan players from Hibs and Dundee, with Sean Mackie and Lewis Allan required for the young Hibees, while Ian Smith will play for the Dens Park development side in their fixture. Stuart Morrison is available despite being on-loan from Dunfermline.

“We’ll have to make some changes with the Colts teams being allowed in,” he explained. “The Hibs lads and Smithy from Dundee are unavailable,” said Jardine. “We’ve got other young boys ourselves but we’re looking to our experienced players to improve Edinburgh City. I’m sure we’ll see un upturn in terms of results and where we are in the league.”

None of the knockout competitions have been overly kind to City since their ascension from the Lowland League last summer, so this is a tournament Jardine hopes and believes his team can make some progress in. “It’d be nice to get through,” he admitted. “We’ll be playing against fit, young boys who are obviously talented. Hamilton did well in the Under-20 league last year.

“Again, similar to the League Cup, we’ve got a day shift ahead of us before we play against guys who are rested and prepared for an evening fixture.”