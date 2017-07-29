Edinburgh City make a double swoop

Edinburgh City have completed the double signing of Ian Smith and Gavin Malin from Dundee and Arbroath respectively.

Former Hearts youngster Smith joins on a six-month loan deal from the Dens Park club, and will go straight in to the squad for today’s Betfred Cup Group F game against Greenock Morton at Cappielow, pending clearance.

Malin joins from Arbroath, but the 28-year-old midfielder is cup-tied having featured in the Betfred Cup for Dick Campbell’s side already this season.