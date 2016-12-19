Edinburgh City midfielder Marc Laird signs contract extension

Edinburgh City have received an early Christmas gift after Marc Laird committed his future to the club by signing a two-year contract extension.

The midfielder, who joined as a free agent back in September, was out of contract on New Year’s Day, with City’s Hogmanay fixture at Berwick Rangers scheduled to be his last for the club.

However, the Manchester City academy graduate, who had always remained open to staying at Meadowbank, has signed on with the League Two outfit until June 2018.

Laird’s recent form has been a contributing factor in City moving off the bottom of the table and into their current position in seventh. The 30-year-old picked up the division’s Player of the Month award for November, with boss Gary Jardine taking the Manager of the Month gong.

With his team currently on a seven-match unbeaten league run, Jardine was thrilled to have tied down one of his most influential performers.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Marc has decided to stay at the club for another 18 months,” he said. “In his short time with us he has made an impression on not only those at Edinburgh City but everyone at this level of football.

“While those watching from the stands see a quality footballer, the way he goes about his business in working his socks off and putting the team first has impressed his team-mates and management alike.

“The last few years have been about continuous improvement. Marc has bought into that and being able to keep hold of him will help us to continue moving forward.”

The player himself was keen to remain in black and white and continue helping the club improve its position.

Laird said: ”I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and I’m delighted to have signed a new contract as I feel the club is on an exciting journey which I felt I wanted to be part of.”