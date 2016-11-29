Edinburgh City relishing chance to face Livingston

Edinburgh City manager Gary Jardine says Livingston can expect a much sterner test from them should the Capital side seal their William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round berth tonight.

City have already faced the West Lothian outfit this season and Livi came out on top 3-0 in the Betfred Cup Group Stages in July.

Jardine’s men are at East Fife in third-round action this evening following Saturday’s postponement due to a frozen pitch.

Last night’s draw for the fourth round paired tonight’s winners with SPFL League One leaders Livingston at the Toni Macaroni Arena with the tie scheduled for the weekend of January 21/22.

And although firmly focused on tonight’s clash at Bayview, Jardine insists David Hopkin’s players won’t have it as easy this time around should they manage to see off the Fifers.

“Livingston gave us a good going over in the Betfred Cup but we have improved a lot from that game,” Jardine said. “We’re more confident in what we’re doing now and we’ve gained a lot more experience in the last few months so it would be good to go to a stadium where most of the top teams in the country have played and see how we get on.

“It’s not the incentive that a Rangers or Celtic would have been but the opportunity to progress in the Scottish Cup is there. It would be great to be in the draw after Christmas and it would certainly give everyone a lot to look forward to.

“It’s going to be a tough one tonight though and it’s one I think both teams can approach with some confidence. We’ve been on a decent run of late and East Fife will definitely fancy their chances against the team who are bottom of the Scottish League Two. It was disappointing the game was called off at the weekend but we’re ready to go.

“Gary’s [Naysmith] done a fantastic job and has been really good to me with the advice he’s given. He’s been on the phone a couple of times so he’s been great.”