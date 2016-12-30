Edinburgh City rise no surprise to Berwick striker Sheerin

Striker Jordyn Sheerin believes out-of-form Berwick Rangers must take inspiration from Edinburgh City’s current run and kick-start their own season by beating the Capital men tomorrow.

Gary Jardine’s team top the Ladbrokes League Two form table having gone unbeaten in their last seven league matches. John Coughlin’s Berwick, meantime, are quite the opposite, winning just one of their last seven, slipping to ninth in the division.

City have shown how far consistency can take a team in such a tight table, and Sheerin insists his team-mates only need to look at tomorrow’s opponents for inspiration to arrest their current slump.

“We’re not picking up points just now or playing the way we want to be playing,” he admitted. “We know it’s going to be a difficult game as Edinburgh City have started picking up points. Recently, they’ve learned how to get points in the league and have established themselves after finding their feet. It’ll be tough, and it’s a must-win for us. We really need the points before the new year.

“You need to emulate teams that are picking up points. Maybe it’s the way we’re playing but everybody at the club knows we could and should be doing far better than we are. We need to go out tomorrow and turn it all round.”

A similar outcome to the corresponding fixture at Meadowbank earlier in the season would be more than welcome for Sheerin. After Ouzy See had given City a deserved lead, it looked like the hosts were on course for their first win of the season, only for Sheerin to firstly level from the spot before netting a late opportunistic winner that meant the points headed down the A1.

Since then, City have transformed into the side no-one is keen to face, giving very little away. Many had them pegged for a swift return to the SPFL Pyramid play-offs, but Sheerin isn’t shocked to see them haul themselves back into the mix.

“I know quite a few of the City boys and it’s not been a surprise at all,” he said. “I think when any club comes up – and it was hard for Edinburgh City initially – it’s difficult to establish yourself. It’s a different type of football playing league football and people don’t really understand that until the step up and play.

“It’s easy for people to look at the side and say this and that, but it’s a totally different thing when you’re on the park. With the players they’ve got and the quality they’ve got, they play as a well organised team. It’s actually good to see a club come up and do well – I just hope they don’t do well tomorrow.”

Sheerin is well-qualified to comment on making the step up from outwith the SPFL ranks. The 27-year-old had spells at several lower league clubs before dropping out of the game and rekindling his love of the game with amateur side Heriot Vale. That led to a move to Junior outfit Musselburgh Athletic where his 42 goals in 2014/15 prompted Livingston – at that point in the Ladbrokes Championship ––to take him full-time.

He managed three league goals for the West Lothian club, despite spending much of time in and out of the side or playing out wide. Now just a level below his former club, the Hutchison Vale product can appreciate how it feels being thrown in at the deep end.

“It’s either sink or swim when you take a jump up,” he explained. “We’ll obviously be going in to the game tomorrow looking to win but, from a spectator’s point of view, it’s good to see a club like Edinburgh City come up and doing so well.”

Having suffered defeat to Annan on Christmas Eve, Sheerin is determined to ensure he and his team-mates can enjoy their Hogmanay.

“Getting beaten on Christmas Eve certainly put a massive dampener on Christmas,” he admitted.

“None of the boys will want to go into Hogmanay feeling the same so we need to be winning the game and picking up all three points.”