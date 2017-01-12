Edinburgh City secure ‘double double’ of League Two awards

Edinburgh City are celebrating a ‘double double’ after they claimed both the Ladbrokes League Two Manager and Player of the Month Awards for December.

Gary Jardine was voted top boss for the second month in succession, having also won the gong for November. Goalkeeper Andrew Stobie’s displays earned him the players equivalent for December, succeeding his team-mate midfielder Marc Laird.

City won three league matches in December, defeating Arbroath away 1-0 before recording a 2-0 win against Stirling Albion at Meadowbank. A goalless draw with Clyde brought another clean sheet for Stobie, who only missed out on a goal-free month when an attempted clearance rebounded past him during Hogmanay’s 3-1 win at Berwick Rangers.

City’s impressive run has taken Jardine’s side to their highest-ever position of sixth in the League Two table.