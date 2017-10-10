Edinburgh City set to appoint ex-Hibs coach James McDonaugh as boss

Edinburgh City have lined up former Hibs coach James McDonaugh to replace Gary Jardine, who resigned as first-team manager at the end of last month.

City invited applications to replace Jardine, who had been in charge for nearly eight years and had led the Capital club from the Lowland League into League Two.

McDonagh, a former youth team coach at Easter Road, joined Falkirk in August 2014 as assistant coach but left in September when the Bairns parted company with manager Peter Houston.

McDonagh’s appointment is set to be confirmed this evening and he is expected to lead City against Stenhousemuir in the William Hill Scottish Cup second round at Ainslie Park on Friday night.