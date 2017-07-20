Edinburgh City sign Calum Hall and Zdravko Karadachki

Edinburgh City have announced the signings of Calum Hall and Zdravko Karadachki.

Both made their competitive debuts in Tuesday night’s Betfred Cup draw against Berwick Rangers at Ainslie Park, Hall starting a right wing-back before being replaced by Karadachki late on.

Zdravko Karadachki

Hall, 16, arrives after leaving Hibs Under-17s in the summer. Having also trained with Motherwell, the teenager, who can operate at full-back or in midfield, impressed City boss Gary Jardine and senior players alike during pre-season with the League Two club.

Bulgarian Karadachi, 24, adds versatility in that he can play either in central defence or across midfield. After beginning his career in his native country with FC Septemvri Simitli, he spent the 2016/17 season with Scarborough SC in the Canadian Soccer League under player-manager and compatriot Kiril Dimitrov.