Edinburgh City sign central defender Gareth Rodger

Gary Jardine has made his second new signing of the close season after adding defender Gareth Rodger to his Edinburgh City squad.

Rodger’s capture comes after English striker Ashley Grimes signed a two-year deal last week.

The 22-year-old centre back joins on a free transfer from Brechin City after injury restricted him to six appearances for Darren Dods’ side as they achieved promotion to the Ladbrokes Championship via the play-offs.

An Edinburgh native, Rodger played his boys club football at Hutchison Vale before beginning his professional career with St Johnstone in 2010. Loan spells at both Brechin and Montrose followed before being farmed out once more to Ballymena United, where Saints manager Tommy Wright had previously managed.

Rodger returned to St Johnstone in January 2017, but joined Fofar Athletic a month later. After six months at Station Park, he signed for Brechin on a permanent basis in July last year.

A central defender was high on Jardine’s list of priorities, as Joe Mbu’s retirement and Ryan Porteous’ loan spell from Hibs coming to an end left Chris McKee and Shaun Harrison as City’s only recognised centre backs.

City had been hopeful of securing Porteous for another six months, but the Scotland U19 international is set to join Championship Dumbarton on another development loan from Easter Road.