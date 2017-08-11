Edinburgh City sign Dunfermline defender Stuart Morrison

Edinburgh City have taken further advantage of the development loan system to add Dunfermline defender Stuart Morrison to their squad.

The 18-year-old centre back was called up to the Scotland U-19 squad last year, and signed an extension to his current deal with the Pars towards the end of last season.

He becomes Gary Jardine’s third development loan signing of the summer after Sean Mackie and Ian Smith both made temporary moves from Hibs and Dundee respectively.

Morrison, whose City deal runs for six months, will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Cowdenbeath. City are short on centre backs with Shaun Harrison suspended after last week’s sending-off at home to Montrose, while Chris McKee and Zdravko Karadachki are out with long-term injuries.