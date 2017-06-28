Edinburgh City sign experienced striker Ashley Grimes

Edinburgh City have made English striker Ashley Grimes their first new signing of the summer.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Citizens ahead of their second season in the SPFL.

Grimes, who played for National League outfit Southport last term, is based in Manchester and will split his week between there and Edinburgh, commuting to the Capital for training on a Thursday and returning south after games on Saturdays.

He will be reunited at Ainslie Park with former team-mate Marc Laird. The two first played together at Manchester City, Laird coming through the academy at the Blues while Grimes joined after starting at rivals Manchester United before a spell at Bolton Wanderers.

The two linked up once again at Millwall before Grimes went on to Rochdale, Bury, Walsall and Barrow respectively before signing for Southport.

The Sandgrounders used him primarily as an attacking midfielder, but City boss Gary Jardine confirmed he plans to utilise Grimes in his traditional centre forward role.