Edinburgh City sign Farid El Alagui and Liam Henderson

Edinburgh City have completed the double signing of Faird El Alagui and Liam Henderson.

Former Hibs striker El Alagui arrives having been a free agent after training with City since the summer. The French-Moroccan has penned a deal until the end of the season, having already played as a trialist in last Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Stirling Albion.

Manager James McDonaugh has also once again returned to former club Falkirk for the loan capture of Henderson, following the signing of Bairns teammate Scott Shepherd on a temporary basis last week.

The left-sided 21-year-old can play in defence or midfield, and has been brought in after it was confirmed that Hibs loanee Andrew Blake suffered an Achilles injury late in the Stirling game, and is likely to be out for some time.

Henderson joined Falkirk in the summer of 2016 following his release from Hearts. He is no stranger to League Two, having made 17 appearances on loan at Cowdenbeath last season.