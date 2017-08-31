Edinburgh City sign Hibs kid Andrew Blake on loan

Edinburgh City have made taken a third loan player from Hibs after securing New Zealand youth internationalist Andrew Blake on a six-month development loan.

The 21-year-old joins Easter Road team-mates Sean Mackie and Lewis Allan at Ainslie Park on a temporary basis, having signed a development contract with the Hibees in the summer.

Blake had spent his career in his native New Zealand prior to his move to Edinburgh. He began with Wellington Phoenix, who sent him on loan to Hawke’s Bay United before spending last season with Eastern Suburbs. Blake has been capped seven times in total by the All-Whites at Under-17 and Under-20 level.

The defender was on trial with Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer prior to signing on at Easter Road and featured in their final pre-season friendly against Berwick Rangers.

There was a departure from City on deadline day as well as defender David Verlaque left the club. The former Stirling Albion and Berwick player only joined Gary Jardine’s squad in the summer but, after not getting on the pitch in City’s last few fixtures, the former Dundee United youngster has been allowed to move on.