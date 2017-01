Hibs striker Lewis Allan has joined Edinburgh City on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was farmed out to Livingston at the start of the season, but he only managed three games before returning to Easter Road.

City were keen to bolster their strikeforce after Ross Allum joined Spartans yesterday and have turned to the Galashiels-born hitman.

Allan could make his debut for Gary Jardine’s men on Saturday when they host Clyde in League 2 on Saturday.