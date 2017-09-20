Edinburgh City sign Spanish defender Jesus Garcia Tena

Edinburgh City have added further top-level experience to their squad with the signing of former Hamilton defender Jesus Garcia Tena.

The Spaniard, who has been named as a trialist on the substitutes’ bench in City’s last two match-day squads, has penned a short-term deal until the end of January.

Having once been on the books of Juventus as a youth player, Garcia Tena also turned out for Espanyol, Sabadell and Terassa in his homeland before returning to Italy with Cuneo.

The 27-year-old first played in Scotland for Livingston, making 29 appearances and scoring three times for the Lions in the 2012/13 season.

He then moved on to New Douglas Park where he spent four years with Accies, playing 67 times and scoring six goals.

Garcia Tena left Lanarkshire in the summer after a knee injury in the first Betfred Cup game of the 2016/17 season ruled him out for the majority of the campaign.

The six-foot-plus centre back has impressed City boss Gary Jardine in training, who revealed the short-term arrangement is with a view to extend the deal until the end of the season, depending on fitness.

The defender, who was part of the Hamilton squad that won promotion to the Premiership in 2014 with a play-off win over Hibs, will likely go straight in to the squad for Saturday’s League Two home match against Peterhead.