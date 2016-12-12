Edinburgh City striker See oozes class

Ouzy See continued the “best form” of his Edinburgh City career as he opened the scoring in their 2-0 home win over Stirling Albion.

The striker’s seventh of the season, coupled with Dougie Gair’s late clincher, gave Gary Jardine’s team their biggest victory this term and fourth league success on the spin.

See is arguably one of the form strikers in the country just now, but was diplomatic when asked if he felt hard done by after missing out on the Player of the Month award to team-mate Marc Laird. “I’m not sure about that,” he smiled. “Lairdy deserved it. He’s a great player so I’m proud of him. This is probably the best I’ve played since joining City, but we’re all working hard and it’s starting to show on the pitch.

“We got off to a good start and the boys defended well. I’m confident and all I can do is keep trying my best. At the moment I’m getting the goals, so we just need to ride our luck while we’re getting it.”

The Binos fashioned the first opening within five minutes when Ross McMillan’s delivery found Marc McKenzie at the back post, but the could only head harmlessly over Andrew Stobie’s crossbar.

City’s first attempt came via Dean Cummings, restored to the starting line-up, but Chris Smith was able to wave his sliced shot well wide of the post.

A moment of real quality should have given Dave MacKay’s team the lead. On-loan Hearts midfielder Angus Beith clipped a clever ball through to Dylan Bikey, who skipped past two challenges before scooping the ball over with only Stobie to beat.

City responded with a great team move of their own, and a finish to match. Some lovely interplay between Cummings and Mark McConnell resulted in the latter sliding a great pass through to See, who found the far corner.

The visitors were incredibly unfortunate not to peg City back in style when McKenzie’s wonderful free-kick rattled the inside of the post with Stobie rooted.

It was becoming a game of tit-for-tat, See attempting to out-do McKenzie with a volley from 25 yards that dipped just over the bar and on to the roof of the net.

It was almost 2-0 in bizarre fashion after Ian McFarland’s unorthodox effort caught out Smith, who had gone walkabout after trying to clear a long Chris McKee throw, and Ross McGeachie was required to bail out his keeper and clear off the line.

Smith produced the save of the game to prevent a stunning second for See, getting fingertips to his curling effort that was destined for the top corner.

A clinical counter attack soon after ensured the points remained in Edinburgh, Gair thumping it past Smith following an inch perfect through ball from McFarland.

In truth, it’s as comfortable as City have looked all campaign. “It was certainly up there,” said Jardine of his team’s display. “We looked to make amends after a poor performance on Wednesday. We didn’t have lots of possession but when we did we kept it and put Stirling on the back foot.”

City are now up to seventh in the table, with the focus very much on those above them. “Wherever we are, it’s important we keep looking forward and not over our shoulder,” Jardine explained. “We need to take care of what we can do and since the start of the season we’ve improved week in, week out. That’s seen us get beat some weeks, but we’re still learning the level, and getting the second goal was another step in the right direction.”

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Donaldson, Porteous, Laird, McKee, McFarland, Mbu, See, Cummings, McConnell (Gair 81).

Stirling Albion: C Smith, McGeachie, McMillan, R Smith, Forsyth, Colquhoun, Beith, Dickson (Ferns 69), McKenzie (D Smith 69), Bikey, Henderson (Kavanagh 62).

Referee: M Roncone.

Attendance: 368.