Ex-Hearts defender Craig Thomson signs for Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City have signed former Hearts right-back Craig Thomson.

The 26-year-old will play Scottish league football for the first time in five years since his departure from Tynecastle in 2012 after signing a one-year deal with the Ladbrokes League 2 outfit.

After a period without a club, Thomson spent a year with junior outfit Arniston Rangers before a move to Midlothian rivals Newtongrange Star, where he spent two seasons.

A switch across the Firth of Forth to Kelty Hearts followed, and Thomson helped them win the East Region Super League title last season.

He will once more link up with sporting director Jim Jefferies, who managed the defender during his time at Hearts.

Thomson was convicted in 2011 of lewd, libidinous and indecent behaviour towards two underage girls and was placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years, but escaped the sack from Hearts. Then owner Vladimir Romanov sent the then 20-year-old on loan to Lithuanian feeder club FBK Kaunas before he spent time at FK Suduva. He was released from his Hearts contract the following year.

A statement from Edinburgh City read: “Edinburgh City FC today announces the signing of former Scotland Under-21 International Craig Thomson.

“The 26 year-old midfielder was previously a youth player at Heart of Midlothian FC, where he was managed by Jim Jefferies, the club’s current Sporting Director. More recently, he played for Kelty Hearts JFC in the East Region Super League.

“The club acknowledges Craig’s previous conviction in 2011 for offences he committed in 2010, and does not condone his behaviour in any way. However, the club’s Board, management, playing staff and main sponsor collectively believe that Craig has completed his rehabilitation and we look forward to giving him the opportunity to return to playing in the SPFL.

“The club will be making no further comment.”