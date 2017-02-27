Ex-Hibs striker Derek Riordan poised to join Edinburgh City

Former Hibs striker Derek Riordan will join Edinburgh City on a deal until the end of the season, pending international clearance.

Riordan, 34, hasn’t played since leaving York City at the end of last season, making four appearances under then manager Jackie McNamara.

Capped three times by Scotland, only Henrik Larsson and Kris Boyd have scored more top-flight goals since the SPL [now SPFL] came in to being in 1998. Riordan has 95 league strikes to his name, all scored in some form of green and white.

Two spells at Easter Road bookended a couple of years at Celtic under Gordon Strachan. After the leaving the Hibees again in 2011, Riordan played nine games for Chinese outfit Shaanxi Chanba, scoring once before a short-lived spell with St Johnstone. In total, the forward has racked up 103 goals in 293 career appearances to date.

City boss Gary Jardine will be hoping Riordan can rediscover his scoring touch as the Meadowbank club attempt to stay in Ladbrokes League Two. The Citizens are the lowest scorers in Britain, with just 21 whilst sitting ninth in the table.

The club are still awaiting international clearance which, if granted in time, would allow the Pilton-born striker to feature in tomorrow night’s bottom-of-the-table encounter with Cowdenbeath at Central Park.