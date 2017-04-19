Gary Jardine: No such thing as fringe Edinburgh City team

While he may take the opportunity to give some players some required game-time in tonight’s East of Scotland Cup final against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, Gary Jardine insists there’s no such thing as a fringe side at Edinburgh City.

With opposite number Raymond Carr insisting he hasn’t given any thought as to what changes City may make, Jardine insisted that any team he can possibly put out at Meadowbank tonight will be strong one.

“There’s guys needing games, but we were a bit disappointed that it was put down as ‘fringe players’,” said the City manager. “Over the season, most of our guys have played a fair amount of games. While it hasn’t really helped our consistency, they’ve all played their part in what will hopefully be a successful season. One or two that didn’t play on Saturday will come in, but it’s a game that we want to win.”

Having started life in the East of Scotland League, Jardine believes that the rare chance of a trophy since gaining promotion to the SPFL is one that has to be taken. “It’s not our main priority but it’s a nice distraction if it’s going to be that,” he admitted. “Over the last four or five years, we’ve won a trophy each year. When you move in to the Scottish leagues, you know that unless you win the league, the chances to win trophies are few and far between, so we’ll hopefully enjoy it tonight.

“Lothian have proved that on their day, they’re capable of playing against any league two team. They beat Montrose last year in the Scottish Cup. They’re a good group, and have grown together over the last few years, similar to us. We won’t for a minute forget that they gave us a hiding in pre-season.”