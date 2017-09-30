Gary Jardine quits as Edinburgh City boss after Stenhousemuir loss

Gary Jardine has stepped down as Edinburgh City manager following today’s 3-0 defeat to Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

The former City defender leaves after 15 seasons at the club, eight of which were as first-team boss.

Former Edinburgh City captain Dougie Gair, left, with Jardine celebrate the club's historic promotion to League Two in May 2016. Picture: Andy O'Brien

Having made history in guiding the club to the SPFL via an historic Pyramid Play-Off victory over East Stirlingshire in 2016, Jardine cited a lack of togetherness as one factor behind his decision.

“That was my last game,” he revealed in his post-match interview.

“There’s things that I’ve not been happy with at the club for a while. In football, when you strip it back, you have to enjoy it and I haven’t been enjoying it.

“There hasn’t been the togetherness that there once was within the club, right through the whole structure and I found it difficult working under that.

“It’s something that I feel I’ve been forced in to for a while, but I’m not going to go in to personal reasons.

“This is my eighth season as a manager and I like to think I’ve done well for the club although I still feel I’m leaving it with a job half done.”

“To a man, I think everyone wants the same thing which is success for Edinburgh City and I wish the club all the best.”