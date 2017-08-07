Gary Jardine rues Edinburgh City’s costly mistakes against Montrose

Edinburgh City manager Gary Jardine admitted that Montrose got it “spot on” by capitalising on the Citizens’ mistakes as the Gable Endies left Ainslie Park with a 3-1 victory on the opening day of the Ladbrokes League 2 campaign.

Two quick-fire Montrose goals from strikers Chris Templeman and Connor McLaren gave City a mountain to climb even before Ian Campbell’s free-kick early in the second half put the visitors on easy street. Shaun Harrison was sent off late on for City, before Lewis Allan grabbed a consolation.

“I think we had perhaps an indifferent pre-season,” said Jardine. “The League Cup campaign’s taken a lot out of us. We were looking forward to today and we started off quite well, but I thought Montrose got it spot on in that when we made mistakes they capitalised.

“Having said that, if they can score two goals in 45 minutes then I always felt that we could as well, but I think we made some poor decisions. Perhaps the change of shape and personnel has taken a while to bed in, but Montrose were more organised than us and picked up on our mistakes, scoring two goals on the counter.

“I don’t think I need to demand a reaction for next week. The players know exactly how they performed and it was below what’s expected. We’ll have a look at the game again – I know where we went wrong but the players can look at it again. We’re at day one though, we’re not going to get too down about it. We just need to understand and learn and keep improving.”

Templeman’s opener came on the half-hour mark and it’s not one City goalkeeper Calum Antell will want to dwell on. The big striker’s low curling effort appeared to lack anything near the sort of pace to trouble the Welshman, but he badly misjudged it as it bounced over his outstretched hand and in.

Montrose’s second goal followed almost immediately when Craig Johnston outmuscled Sean Mackie, taking Antell and any covering defenders out of the equation with his cut-back to McLaren, who powerfully dispatched into an empty net.

Templeman was desperately unlucky not to make it three and put the game to bed shortly before the break when Antell made some sort of amends for the first goal, brilliantly tipping the ball on to the bar. Liam Callaghan’s follow-up was also well saved, before Johnston could only find the side netting with the rebound.

A tame Ashley Grimes shot that was easily held by Alan Fleming was the sum of the visiting goalkeeper’s work in the first 45 minutes as Edinburgh City toiled to make an impact.

Montrose’s victory was secured just minutes into the second half, Campbell stepping up and firing a brilliant free-kick past Antell.

Harrison’s dismissal didn’t have much of an effect on the outcome, the defender seeing a second yellow for reacting to an admittedly poor tackle from Callaghan.

Montrose were denied a clean sheet, however, when Allan sent a powerful drive past Fleming from the edge of the box after some good work from Moses Olanrewaju down the right.

While Jardine condemned Harrison’s reaction, he did understand why his player was unhappy with the tackle on him.

“It was definitely needless, without a doubt,” he conceded. “While I don’t condone it, I can perhaps understand it.

“We talk about how it’s a red card all day long when somebody’s out of control and off the ground and I felt that’s exactly how the tackle went in, but there’s no need for Sheggz to react like that.”

Edinburgh City: Antell, Harrison, Walker, Laird, Thomson, Malin (Olanrewaju 69), Grimes (Day 82), Hall (Smith 45), Verlaque, Mackie, Allan.

Montrose: Fleming, Allan, Steeves, Fotheringham, Dillon, I Campbell, Johnston (Hunt 90) Callaghan, McLaren, Templeman (R Campbell 69), Thomson.

Referee: Mat Northcroft.

Attendance: 341.