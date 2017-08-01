Ian Smith ‘has tools to add another dimension to City attack’

Gary Jardine hopes new loan signing Ian Smith can add a different dimension to Edinburgh City’s attack.

The Dundee youngster made his debut at Cappielow in Saturday’s 5-0 drubbing from Morton. It wasn’t the easiest of introductions, having only signed the previous day and being asked to lead the line himself against a good Championship side.

Jardine saw enough however, to believe that Smith can make a good contribution during his six months in black and white, as City return to their natural level of opposition when the Ladbrokes League Two campaign kicks-off this weekend.

“We wanted to give him an hour as he’s had a hard week in terms of pre-season training up at Dundee,” Jardine explained. “He’ll give us something different. You’ve seen his movement which was fantastic against Morton on the one or two occasions we got in.”

City have also acquired midfielder Gavin Malin from Arbroath, who was cup-tied for Saturday’s game. A title winner last season with The Lichties, Jardine sees that experience and League Two know-how as a valuable addition. “Gavin’s got good experience,” he said. “He’s sharp, he’s quick and certainly with us having 26 games on astroturf, that’s a surface that will suit Gavin.”