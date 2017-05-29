Josh Walker new Edinburgh City captain after extending deal

Josh Walker has been appointed club captain at Edinburgh City after signing a new contract tying him to the Capital outfit until May 2020.

Signed earlier in the year after a spell in India, the former England Under-20 internationalist made a telling contribution, scoring three times including a vital winner away to relegation rivals Cowdenbeath in February.

With Walker having attracted the interest of full-time clubs, a two-year extension to his existing deal – which was due to expire next summer – will come as a big boost for manager Gary Jardine as he seeks to keep his best players for a second season in Ladbrokes League Two.

Former Middlesbrough and Aberdeen midfielder Walker takes over the captaincy from the retiring Dougie Gair, the Meadowbank club’s all-time leading appearance holder and goalscorer.

“I’m honoured to be given the captaincy and am relishing the season ahead,” said the Newcastle-born player. “I’m also delighted to have agreed an extended contract with City. The club is on the up and is going places and I’m excited about being part of the journey going forward.”