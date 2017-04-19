Lothian Thistle beat Edinburgh City to win EoS Cup

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale upset the odds to win the East of Scotland Cup, beating League Two Edinburgh City 2-1 at Meadowbank.

Goals in wither half from Jamie Devlin and Willis Hare had them two goals to the good. Derek Riordan’s late reply for Gary Jardine’s team set up a nervy finish, but only proved a consolation as the East of Scotland outfit held on well to lift the silverware.

The opening quarter of an hour didn’t produce much to shout about, a couple of shots straight at keepers Calum Antell and Kevin Swain respectively the only real efforts of note. Shaun Harrison met a Riordan corner firmly, but couldn’t keep it down.

A short pass-back to Swain from Tony Muir was seized on by Ross Guthrie, who teed up Riordan, only for the striker to see his effort blocked with the goal empty. The ball eventually fell to Serge Makofo, who produced the same outcome.

Jordan Caddow’s deep delivery from the by-line picked out Guthrie, but despite having a free header, he could only direct it over.

Having rarely troubled City’s defence, Lothian took the lead ten minutes before the break. A high looping ball from an initial block fell nicely for Devlin, who headed past Antell.

Devlin should have made it two immediately after the restart, but his clip past Antell bounced agonisingly off the post and back past him before he could make sure from a yard out.

A last-ditch block from Scott Taylor-McKenzie at the other end prevented Makofo turning home a leveller from Mark McConnell’s pull-back.

Lothian were looking more likely to add to their lead and it took a fine low save from Antell to deny Muir.

The advantage was doubled with 15 remaining. Hare seized on a mistake at the back by City, scampered in behind and coolly dinked past Antell.

Guthrie had the chance to reduce arrears when Riordan played him in, but only found the side netting. The same combination did bring a goal soon after, Riordan drilling through Swain’s legs from Guthrie’s through ball.

Kevin Brown was inches away from ensuring the win in stoppage time, sending a bobbling strike not too far wide of Antell’s far post.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Caddow, Donaldson, Harrison, McConnell, Cummings (Deniran 84), McFarland, Gair (Laird 64), Riordan, Guthrie, Makofo (Walker 64).

LTHV: Swain, Sherlock, Taylor-McKenzie, Crawford, Munro, Muir, Hutchison, Brown, Wringe (Mungall 67), Devlin (O’Donnell 50), Hare.

Referee: E Cairns.

Attendance: 133.