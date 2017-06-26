New Edinburgh City kit to be worn with pride in Bolivia

Edinburgh City won many admirers during their first season in the SPFL, and will be cheered on this term from as a far away as Bolivia.

City fan Kenny Holt was at the club’s 2017/18 home kit launch at Football Nation on Lothian Road to pick up shirts to deliver to family in the South American country.

“I worked and lived in Bolivia for 15 years,” he explained. “My wife’s Bolivian and my three kids were born in Bolivia.

“I’ve been posting about Edinburgh City on social media every time I’ve been to a match.

“Every time he’s seen it, my brother-in-law has been calling asking how they’re getting on and said when I come across I’ll need to bring him a shirt. I’d been waiting on the new one coming out so he could get that.”

Kenny added: “When I came back from Bolivia I didn’t know an awful lot about how City were getting on.

“I actually heard Colin McPherson [photographer and City fan] on the radio talking about them on Off the Ball.

“He was talking about the play-off game against East Stirlingshire, so I went along to that and got hooked. Since then, I’ve bought season tickets, went to all the home games and a lot of the away games as well. I’ll definitely be there again next season.”