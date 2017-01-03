Ouzy See won’t leave during window, says Edinburgh City boss

Edinburgh City manager Gary Jardine has confirmed that striker Ouzy See won’t be going anywhere in this month’s transfer window.

Championship outfit Morton had been credited with an interest in City’s top scorer, who has seven goals to his name this term, with Ton forward Jai Quitongo out of action due to an operation. League Two leaders Forfar, as well as Angus rivals Arbroath, are also thought to be admirers, See having netted against both this term.

Jardine however, was quick to rule out any move away for the 22-year-old, as City look to continue climbing the League Two table following their win 3-1 win at Berwick on Hogmanay.

“Ouzy won’t be going anywhere, regardless of what anyone offers,” Jardine insisted. “It’s never been about money at this club – it can’t be, as we’ve never had any. We want to stay in this league and Ouzy will be an important part of that with his goals. He’ll be here until the summer at least.”

The Meadowbank boss also revealed any January signings will have to be carefully selected to fit in what is a tight-knit squad. City have been linked with a move for former Middlesborough and Aberdeen midfielder Josh Walker, though Jardine will carefully assess anyone who becomes available before deciding whether to add to his resources.

“We’ll see what comes up,” he said. “I’ve got a group that work hard together. For what they maybe lack in quality, they make up for in effort, desire and hunger. They’re a real team now, so I’ll have to pick and choose the right one but, if there’s somebody available, then we’ll look to improve and bring them in.”

Two more familiar faces have already committed to City until the end of the season, on-loan Hibs duo Ryan Porteous and Aaron Dunsmore extending their development loans until May.

“Two great signings for us,” Jardine enthused. “It keeps the continuity going. They’ve come in to the squad and done well. The boys have welcomed them in, they’ve appreciate what’s around them and their game has improved as a result.”