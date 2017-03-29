Ross Guthrie hits brace as Edinburgh City beat Spartans

Edinburgh City reached their first cup final since winning promotion to the SPFL with a 2-0 win over Spartans in the East of Scotland Cup semi-final at Ainslie Park.

A second-half brace by Ross Guthrie was enough to send the League Two side through.

Lewis Allan was first to register a shot on target, turning well but sending a powerful strike straight into Blair Carswell’s hands.

The hosts’ first effort came via former City striker Ross Allum, but the No.9 couldn’t keep his drive from the edge of the area low enough to trouble Calum Antell.

There was little goalmouth action until City took the lead bang on the hour. Blair Tolmie’s attempt to intercept a pass into the box only resulted in him teeing up Guthrie, who slotted past Carswell from close range.

The same player netted his and City’s second ten minutes later. Another loose ball fell kindly for him, and he drilled it first time into the top right-hand corner, leaving Carswell with no chance.

Serge Makofo – who has signed for Citu until the end of the season – should have made it three late on, but Carswell got a strong hand to his placed shot and tipped over.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Maxwell, Comrie (Beesley (73), Tolmie, Greenhill, Brown, Allum, Dishington, Stevenson, Townsley.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Caddow, Dunsmore, Harrison McConnell, Donaldson, Guthrie, Laird (Walker 62), Allan (Gair 75), Riordan, Dunn (Makofo 68).

Referee: Stewart Luke