Veteran Edinburgh City defender Joe Mbu may delay retirement

Edinburgh City defender Joe Mbu has refused to rule out playing on after the summer, regardless of whether the Meadowbank club retain their league status or not.

The 35-year-old had said he was going to hang up his boots a year ago following City’s historic promotion to the SPFL, wishing to spend more time with partner Janice and young son Mason.

However, manager Gary Jardine and Mbu’s team-mates convinced the former Cowdenbeath defender to stay on for a a crack at Ladbrokes League Two.

With skipper Dougie Gair confirming his intention to stop playing come May, it had been assumed that this campaign would be Mbu’s last as well. Pending successful surgery on a troublesome knee, however, the influential stopper isn’t ruling anything out.

“To be honest, after last year I probably thought I was going to be giving up,” he admitted. “I’ve had problems with my knee all season carrying on from the previous year and I’m planning on getting that cleaned up straight away in the summer. I’ve actually felt pretty good and quite comfortable, though, this year, and that’s without being able to really jump! I don’t know at this point what I’ll do – I haven’t made any concrete decisions.”

Before that decision has to be made, there’s the business of helping City stay in the SPFL, and the former Hibs youngster is relishing an intense end to the season.

City sit four points ahead of bottom side Cowdenbeath following Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the sides and Mbu admitted: “Every game gets treated as a cup final and that’s what we have to do.”