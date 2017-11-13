Edinburgh’s WP Nel likely to miss out on Scots Tests with broken arm

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is almost certain to be without WP Nel for Saturday’s visit of New Zealand after the first-choice tighthead suffered a suspected broken arm in the first half of Saturday’s 44-38 win over Samoa.

An update is expected today along with other bumps and bruises, including wing Tommy Seymour, who injured a toe. In Edinburgh player Nel’s absence Glasgow’s Zander Fagerson will step in, with Edinburgh’s Simon Berghan, who featured three times off the bench in this year’s Six Nations after making his debut in Paris, covering on the bench.

“We’ve got depth at tighthead,” insisted Townsend. “I’m disappointed to lose WP. He’s trained very well for us these last weeks.

“But three tightheads have been playing really well this season, Simon Berghan, and Zander, I thought Zander did really well in the loose [on Saturday]. If WP is out, it’s a position we’ve got really good competition right now.”

New Zealand tuned up for their trip to the Capital with a 38-18 win over France in Paris.