Ex-Celtic and Hibs star Liam Miller ‘battling cancer’

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Miller is fighting cancer, according to his friends in football.

Miller is understood to have undergone treatment for pancreatic cancer in the United States and will begin chemotherapy back in the British Isles.

The well-travelled footballer lives in his hometown Cork with his wife and three children.

Friend Tam McManus wrote on Twitter: “Awful news about Liam Miller keep the fingers crossed that he somehow pulls through.

“Was in the USA for treatment this month and flys back tomorrow to start chemo here.

“He starts chemo tomorrow and is fighting hard really can’t go into any more detail than that out of respect for him and family. Praying he can get better.”

Ex-Republic of Ireland international team-mate Noel Hunt added: “Such sad news about my old room-mate Liam Miller. Pray to God he pulls through this battle with Cancer, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Miller started his career with Celtic before a 2004 move to Manchester United. He played on loan at Leeds United before spells with Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers.

He returned to Scotland with Hibs in 2009 before moving to Australia.

