Ex-Hearts forward Osman Sow reunited with Robbie Neilson at MK Dons

Former Hearts former forward has been reunited with Robbie Neilson after signing a two-year deal with MK Dons.

The Swede was instrumental in helping Hearts win the Ladbrokes Championship, netting 11 goals in 22 league appearances, including a memorable stoppage-time winner against Rangers at Ibrox on the opening day. The 27-year-old played 23 times for Hearts the following season before securing a move to the Chinese Super League with Henan Jianye.

He has linked up with his former head coach at Hearts in League One, having signed as a free transfer subject to international clearance.

He told MK Dons’ official website: “I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“Robbie spoke very highly of the club and it’s a big opportunity for me to come back to England, which is the best country in the world to play football in.

“I like to create chances and I like to score goals but, for me, the big thing is winning football games – I want to win and that’s what makes me sleep well at night!”

Milton Keynes is another destination on a peripatetic career with stops in Sweden, Moldova and United Arab Emirates for the striker, who was Neilson’s number one transfer target.

Neilson said: “He’s been the number one target all along for us. We tried to get him in January but it didn’t work out for one reason or another. We’ve worked really hard on it and it’s taken a little bit of time to get over the line but we’re delighted it’s now done.

“I know the player from my time at Hearts. He did phenomenally well for us there so when the opportunity arose for us to bring him here, it was something we wanted to get done.

“He’s a very good player. He’s got pace, he’s got physicality and he scores goals – he ticks a lot of boxs.”

“We need a little bit more up front. We’re still looking to recruit a number 10 and a wide player as well. We’re still looking at left-back. We’ve still got a lot to do but we’re pleased to now have Osman in gives everyone a lift.”