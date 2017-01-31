Ex-Hearts & Hibs defender Adam Eckersley signs for St Mirren

St Mirren have announced the signing of former Hearts and Hibs defender Adam Eckersley until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Canadian side FC Edmonton, who play in NASL, the second tier of American soccer.

Eckersley was a popular figure with the Hearts support during his one season in Gorgie. The move sees him reunite with Jack Ross, now manager of St Mirren, who was under-20s coach during the Englishman’s time at Tynecastle.

After completing his move to St Mirren, Eckersley said: “I was waiting on an offer that felt right for me. I know how good a coach he [Jack Ross] is and I felt like I had a trusting relationship with him.”

The defender returns to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Hibs. Eckersley signed for the Easter Road club after struggling to find a new side following his release from Hearts. However, he exited without playing a single game.