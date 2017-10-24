Ex-Hibs defender Darren McCormack banned for steroid use

Former Brechin and Hibs defender Darren McCormack has been banned from football for four years, UK Anti-Doping has confirmed.

The 29-year-old’s suspension will apply to all sport after he tested positive for the anabolic steroid, metandienone.

The former Scotland under-21 international gave a positive sample after a game on 8 April and played his last match for Brechin the following weekend. He was released by the newly-promoted Ladbrokes Championship club in the summer.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in a statement: “Testing positive for prohibited substances goes against the spirit of sport and is a serious breach of anti-doping rules.

“UKAD will always seek to impose the maximum possible sanction on any individual that cheats the system.

“I hope that this case acts as a deterrent to others who are considering the use of performance-enhancing substances.”

McCormack started his career with Hibernian and made 24 appearances before playing for Ross County, East Fife and Airdrie ahead of his move to Brechin in 2014.

While at Hibs, he was convicted of assaulting then Hearts striker Calum Elliot on a night out in Edinburgh in 2009.