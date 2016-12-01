Ex-Jambo Gary Naysmith named Queen of the South manager

Former Hearts defender Gary Naysmith has been named the new manager of Queen of the South.

Naysmith, who leaves his post at East Fife, had been linked with a return to Tynecastle following the impending departure of Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson to MK Dons.

The 38-year-old, who also played for Everton, Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Aberdeen, took over as East Fife manager in 2013, leading them to the League Two title last season.

Naysmith said tonight: “I’m thrilled to be taking over at Queens. They are a decent-sized club with plenty of potential. I’ve loved my time at East Fife and thank them for giving me the opportunity, but I’m delighted to be making the move back to a full-time club and being able to work with the players on a daily basis.

“Queens have some decent players within the squad and I’m looking forward to working with them to achieve success.”