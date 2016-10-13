Search

Gordon Strachan to continue as Scotland boss

Gordon Strachan has been under pressure over recent results

Gordon Strachan is to remain as Scotland manager.

Reports had claimed Strachan was considering his future and that he was set to have discussions with the Scottish Football Association after a poor start to World Cup qualification. However, it is understood that the former Celtic boss and the governing body are not inclined to part ways.

Edinburgh-born Strachan will therefore be in charge when Scotland bid to rekindle their World Cup qualification hopes against England at Wembley next month.

Scotland were beaten 3-0 in Slovakia on Tuesday night, which followed the 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden Park last Saturday.

Although Scotland have dropped to fourth place in Group F, after taking only four points from three games, a victory over group leaders England at Wembley on November 11 would put them level on points with Gareth Southgate’s side.

Strachan’s assistant, Mark McGhee, insists the Scots “still have a great chance of qualification”.

McGhee, who doubles as Motherwell boss, said: “There is still a great chance of qualification, obviously results have to improve but I think there is potential there for that to happen. So I think it is still all to play for.’’

Former Scotland captain Stephen McManus backed Strachan, his former boss at Celtic.

The 34-year-old Motherwell defender, capped 26 times, said: “I am not saying this because he is an ex-manager, I am saying it honestly, I believe Gordon Strachan is the right man to take the country forward now. A lot is going to be riding on the next game. You could win there and you could end up back in contention.”