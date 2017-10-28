Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers: How the Hearts players rated

How the Hearts players rated out of 10 in a deeply disappointing 3-1 ‘home’ defeat to Rangers.

Jon McLaughlin - 5

The new number 1 ‘looks’ more assured than Jack Hamilton but not the jump in quality the fans desire. Quick off his line to thwart out attacks but rooted to his line for the second goal with the ball in the air for a long time and then left a big gap at his front post for Josh Windass to score.

Michael Smith - 5

Offered legs going forward but played Miller onside for the first goal and was more of an issue than solution as Berra tried in vain to hold the defence together.

John Souttar - 4

The former Dundee United man is progressing as a defender but he still possesses moments where he fails to grasp the basics of defending. This was a whole 90 minutes of those moments. Couldn’t get to grip with the defensive line and lost Kenny Miller not once but twice.

Christophe Berra - 7

Award the captain the player of the year award already. He has taken on the role of teacher trying to keep a group of unruly children in place. His battle with Alfredo Morelos was intriguing as both players gave as good as they got.

Rafal Grezlak - 2

Since the exit of Adam Eckersley the club have had an array of waifs, strays and charlatans at left-back, but Grezlak may be the worst. Constantly lost possession, lost Rangers players and lost all semblance of being as the game progressed. Not one redeeming quality. Juwon Oshaniwa is still without a club...

Harry Cochrane - 4

A trying afternoon for the 16-year-old. A more experienced player would have been ‘awarded’ a lower mark for the succession of misplaced passes in both halves, one of which led to the second goal. The midfielder wanted too much time on the ball, the surprise was that he was given so much time on the pitch. A mere learning note in the nascent stages of a career which will blossom.

Ross Callachan - 6

Hearts will be ruing Callachan’s missed chance moments after Lafferty’s opener. His fantastic run made the opportunity but was finished with a weak shot. His supporting runs and verticality were a positive in the first half.

Lewis Moore - 5

Looked every inch the player who struggled on loan at a really poor Cowdenbeath side. No one could question his application but he was playing at a level which is currently a step or two too high.

Jamie Walker - 4

A performance in keeping with his 2017 form. Largely on the periphery before going off injured. Not a display deserving of becoming the club’s highest paid player.

Esmael Goncalves - 5

Won the free-kick for the first goal and put himself about in the first half. Like the rest of his colleagues the second half was one to forget, even if he was the most likely to do something.

Kyle Lafferty - 6

A fantastic free-kick and all-round display in the opening stages. Won headers, unnerved the Rangers defence and worked his socks off. But then his performance faltered and spent periods apologising to Rangers players for fouls.

Substitutions

David Milinkovic (for Jamie Walker, 52) - 5

No impact.

Krystian Nowak (for Lewis Moore, 69) - 5

Would have surprised fans who may have forgotten he was still at the club. Did nothing of note other than simply coming on to the pitch.

Cole Stockon (for Harry Cochrane, 69) - 5

Craig Levein could have brought on Lionel Messi and it wouldn’t have made a difference.