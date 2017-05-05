Aaron Hughes signs new Hearts contract

Northern Ireland centre-back Aaron Hughes has signed a 12-month contract extension to remain at Hearts until summer 2018.

The 37-year-old has been injured since February but is available to face Aberdeen this Sunday and is considered an influential player by the Hearts management team.

Having arrived in Gorgie in January on a six-month deal, he has now put pen to paper on a 12-month extension.

"I’ve got no doubt at all that having Aaron in the team helps. It helps the team and it helps players around him," said Hearts head coach Ian Cathro.

"He is really important to the game plan and what we’ve been trying to do here. The player he is and the man he is, he transmits a comfort to the players.

"He’s one of those guys who came here to be a bit of a message carrier for me. He was a very important signing."