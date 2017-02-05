Africa Cup of Nations glory for Hearts star Arnaud Djoum

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum claimed Africa Cup of Nations glory with Cameroon after they defeated Egypt 2-1 in the final tonight.

Djoum played the entire match in the Indomitable Lions’ clash with the Pharoahs in Gabon.

Cameroon dominated for most of the game but had to come from behind to achieve their fifth title after Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny received a brilliant pass inside the box from Mohamed Salah, and beat the goalkeeper with a shot into the roof of the net after 22 minutes.

Cameroon maintained their momentum at the start of the second half with Bassogog at the centre of most of their moves before Nkoulou powered home their deserved equaliser just before the hour-mark.

The Lyon midfielder rose above the Egypt defence to meet a deep Benjamin Moukandjo cross from the left and head past a helpless El Hadary.

Egypt looked tired and short of ideas as Cameroon continued to press forward, Nkoulou heading just over the bar from Michael Ngadeu’s corner, then Jacques Zoua flashing just wide on the counter-attack.

And the winner came in dramatic fashion two minutes from time when Aboubakar chested down a long ball on the edge of the box and flicked it over defender Ali Bakr before rifling home past El Hadary.

The 27-year-old Djoum is now expected to be back in Edinburgh in time for Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with Hibs at Tynecastle.

Victory was all the more remarkable for the Indomitable Lions and their unheralded coach Hugo Broos having entered the tournament with few expectations and eight key players – including Liverpool defender Joel Matip – refusing to join the squad.

But growing belief and a magnificent display of teamwork helped Broos’ men defy the odds and prove worthy victors in what was their first win in the tournament since 2002.

Egypt bgean the final with a formidable record of only conceding one goal in the finals so far.