Alistair Roy goal gives Wee Jambos win over Celtic

A SECOND-HALF goal from Alistair Roy gave Hearts Under-20s a 1-0 victory over their Celtic counterparts in the SPFL Development League at Ochilview last night.

Roy struck after 47 minutes just after Liam Smith had almost put the Wee Jambos ahead when his shot was headed over the Celtic crossbar for a corner.

Recent signing Dylan Bikey then went close to making it 2-0 after 51 minutes but his shot was saved by Conor Hazard.

It took just three minutes after the kick-off for Hearts to show their intentions when Rory Currie smacked a shot off the woodwork with Hazard beaten. Hearts custodian Viktor Noring made two good saves before the break to keep the scores level. And he made a crucial stop to keep it at 1-0.

Hearts starting XI: Noring, L Smith, Hamilton, Jones, Reid, Petkov, Beith, Roy, Henderson, Bikey, Currie.