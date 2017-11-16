Allan Preston: Applaud Ann Budge for Hearts stand legacy

FORMER Hearts winger Allan Preston insists Ann Budge should be applauded for leaving Tynecastle’s new main stand as her legacy regardless of when it opens.

Supporters are frustrated that the new structure may not be passed safe in time for Sunday’s Premiership match with Partick Thistle to take place.

However, Preston insists Budge has delivered by ensuring Hearts stay at their spiritual home.

“The fans are getting a wee bit upset about the stand but you’ve got to remember that, not so long ago, we could have been at Murrayfield permanently,” said the BBC Scotland pundit. “Tynecastle was getting sold off. I think Ann and everyone involved at the club should be applauded.

“If it takes a day, a week, a month, two months to get it finished, Hearts are still going to be at Tynecastle for the next 100 years. That’s the most important thing for the supporters. They aren’t losing their spiritual home.

“That new stand is Ann Budge’s legacy. Not only has she saved the club, she’s kept them at Tynecastle when previous chairmen were trying to move them to Murrayfield forever. She should be applauded.”