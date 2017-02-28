Ally Roy scores hat-trick as Hearts U-20s defeat Partick

Striker Ally Roy bagged a hat-trick as Hearts Under-20s defeated Partick Thistle 5-1 at Riccarton in the SPFL Development League.

Roy, who is currently on loan at Stenhousemuir, opened the scoring on five minutes and it was 2-0 ten minutes later when Andrew Irving finished off a counter-attack.

Roy made it 3-0 on 34 minutes after good work from Irving as Hearts went in at the break with a commanding lead.

Partick started quickly in the second half and pulled a goal back when Neil McLaughlin converted from the penalty spot, but their chances of a comeback evaporated on 55 minutes when Harry Granger was sent off for a foul on Roy.

The striker then completed his treble on 73 minutes before Aaron Reid added the cherry to the cake with a close-range finish to make it 5-1.

Out-of-favour left-back Juwon Oshaniwa was a notable starter for the wee Jambos.

Hearts Under-20s: Gallacher, Brandon, Reid, Jones, Smith, Beith, Akers, Petkov, Roy, Irving, Oshaniwa.