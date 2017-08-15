Andy Kirk takes charge as Hearts Under-20s enter Irn-Bru Cup

Andy Kirk will take charge of Hearts Under-20s tonight as they begin their Irn-Bru Cup campaign away at Formartine United.

With Under-20 coach Jon Daly temporarily coaching the club’s first team, youth coach Kirk is in command of the youngsters for the trip to Aberdeenshire.

He will be hoping to progress through the first-round tie and into the hat to potentially meet one of the tournament’s bigger names.

The draw for the second round takes place on Thursday afternoon.

The 24 first-round winners will be joined by Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk, along with Linfield and Crusaders from Northern Ireland, Welsh clubs The New Saints and Connah’s Quay Nomads, plus and Sligo Wanderers and Bray Wanderers from the Republic of Ireland.

The draw is unseeded but the six non-Scottish clubs will be kept apart – one team from each country will be drawn at home and one away.