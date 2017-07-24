Arnaud Djoum back for Hearts' trip to Peterhead

Arnaud Djoum has travelled north with Hearts for Tuesday's Betfred Cup tie at Peterhead, where he is expected to make his first appearance of the season.

The Cameroon international midfielder was given an extended summer break after representing his country in June's Confederations Cup in Russia. He returned to Riccarton last week and is now back in Ian Cathro's first-team squad, which left Edinburgh this afternoon.

"Arnaud is travelling with us. There's an opportunity for him to get back on the pitch with us. It's great to have him back as part of the squad," Cathro told the Evening News.

Djoum spent last week doing conditioning work at Riccarton whilst his colleagues beat Elgin City and East Fife in their opening two Betfred Cup ties.

The 28-year-old's return offers a welcome boost as Hearts look to secure a last-16 place in their final two group games against Peterhead on Tuesday and Dunfermline on Saturday.