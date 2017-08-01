Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly and Liam Fox to take interim charge of Hearts

Austin MacPhee, Jon Daly and Liam Fox will be in temporary charge of Hearts for Saturday's opening Premiership match against Celtic after head coach Ian Cathro was sacked.

Tynecastle officials held talks with MacPhee - Cathro's assistant - yesterday and he confirmed he is keen to stay with the club. Aided by youth coaches Daly and Fox, he will now be tasked with preparing the team for the start to the new league campaign.

Cathro was relieved of his duties after Hearts' Betfred Cup group stage exit at the weekend. He won just eight of 30 matches in charge, and a statement on the club website confirmed director of football Craig Levein had dispensed with the man he appointed just eight months ago.

Levein and owner Ann Budge are now beginning the search for Cathro's successor before the league campaign has even started. They will look at all areas of their recruitment process, but MacPhee, Daly and Fox will remain in charge until the new man arrives.