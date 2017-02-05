Besotted Hearts fans create song for Alexandros Tziolis

He’s played only two games for his new side but Hearts fans are so taken with Greek international midfielder Alexandros Tziolis that they’ve already recorded a song for him.

Signed on the eve of transfer deadline day, the 31-year-old followed up a strong debut cameo in the win over Rangers last midweek with a starring performance in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Motherwell, where he bagged the opening goal.

Fans have been effusive in their praise of the player, who cuts a composed and classy figure at the base of the Hearts midfield.

And now a group of supporters have gone one step further by recording a tailor made song for the player, to the tune of Jolene by Dolly Parton, which has been uploaded to YouTube and shared on fans forum site Jambos Kickback.

Tziolis (pronounced Cho-lees) takes over the title character in the song, with other lyrics such as “with golden skin and an eye for a pass, you can spray the ball about the grass, you really are a different class, Tziolis”.

It’s not yet known what the midfielder thinks of the song, but his standing within the Hearts support will only rise further if he plays a key role in next week’s Scottish Cup clash with rivals Hibs.

